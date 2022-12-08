Jono and Ben at Ten

Not Available

New Zealand’s premiere comedy duo, Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce are again joined by award-winning comedian Guy Williams and Laura Daniel for the fifth series of TV3’s Friday night hit comedy show, Jono and Ben. Aptly described as New Zealand’s closest format to a Graham Norton/Jimmy Fallon/Saturday Night Live entertainment show, hosts Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce bring you their thoughts on the week’s current affairs and offer a hilarious look at what is trending in New Zealand and around the world. Consistently showcasing the best of local and international talent, Jono and Ben also boast a huge line up of pranks, skits and daredevil stunts. Returning to the ever-evolving comedy spread this season are fan favourites: Next Actor, Changing Rooms, Kids Review, Guy Time, Shit Nobody Says, Action Men and more! Regular guest star and comedian Laura Daniel, well known for her killer song parodies, returns to keep the boys in line and Guy Williams...well Guy keep things awkward. Jono and Ben is a magnet for New Zealand’s best talent, who are constantly featured in the hour-long show. Whether it be in skits, pranks or studio interviews, celebrities flock to appear alongside the hilarious duo. All of this rolled into one big, tasty comedy treat that you won’t want to miss. This is a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Expect home-grown laughter at its best!