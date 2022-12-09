Not Available

The series shows the daily life of an eccentric and extravagant family. Jorel is the middle child, with silky hair and a sweet and attractive way to win girls that makes him the most popular guy in town. However the show does not revolve around him, but to his younger brother, a shy and nameless boy just called "Jorel's Brother". Being overshadowed by the fame and popularity of his older brother Jorel's Brother is possible to gain their own identity and be someone important in the family. Each situation revolves around a typical confusion set in a brazilian family atmosphere of late 80s, amid surreal and nonsense adventures, always around the of Jorel's Brother.