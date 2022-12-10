Not Available

Jorge Peker (Santiago Gobernori) is a frustrated lawyer who does not practice his profession and who is employed in a call center. One afternoon Jorge learned that his father had died. A few days later, at the wake of his father, his girlfriend Luciana (Charo López) leaves him and learns that his father left him as a legacy a house. The conflict appears when you realize that you can not keep this huge house alone, which forces you to rent a room and the only candidate that comes is Ludovico (Javier Drolas), a live, active and enterprising boy, his complete opposite. Ludo is paralyzed and walks in a wheelchair. This makes Jorge fight against his prejudices and learn to live, not with someone different, but simply, with living with someone, accepting others and considering them. And so he sets out on the royal road to be able to form the family he always wanted.