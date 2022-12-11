Not Available

Individualism, pride, greed, hatred of one's fellow man, God is exasperated by Men and decides, motivated by a St. Peter who is a bit on edge, to sound the time of the Apocalypse! But before throwing fireballs at those he made in his image, he gives men one last chance and chooses to send back to Earth... the Messiah. His son, Jesus. To finish the only job he had asked him to do 2000 years ago, to remove the sin from the world. A mission that Jesus had screwed up rather well by ending up in his underwear nailed to a cross. So Jesus has to come back down to Earth to save mankind. Except that he's not motivated.