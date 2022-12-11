Not Available

Through the Joseph Campbell: Transformations of Myth Through Time course students will learn a great deal about the mythologies that human beings have created over the centuries from a man who made the study of those mythologies his life's work. What makes Joseph Campbell particularly captivating is his ability to make those mythologies relevant to the lives of people living today. Joseph Campbell, as author, scholar, teacher, and storyteller, is an inspiration to people of all walks of life the world over. This course consists of 14 hour-long programs selected from over 50 hours of Campbell lectures and is introduced by "THE HERO'S JOURNEY," an award-winning biographical film. Through these programs and the accompanying specially prepared academic materials, students will gain a deeper understanding of mythology's role in human history. The Joseph Campbell: Transformations of Myth Through Time course is a significant resource for the study of mythology. The course draws from classic and recent scholarship about the mythology of the world. Leading scholars have worked to integrate the series with several print components into a rounded course of study that promises to stimulate and challenge faculty as well as students.