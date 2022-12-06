Not Available

Welcome to the Joshua Jones guide at TV Tome. This show was originated and designed by Rob Lee and developed and written by Bob Wilson. These people were the creators of Fireman Sam. Joshua Jones ran for 12 episodes. The show was originally spoken in the Welsh language, but was re-dubbed for the English language.The show is set along the Clearwater Canal in Wales. It is about a bargee named Joshua Jones and his faithful dog Fairport. The other characters are the Lock keepers Admirable Karia and his daughter-in-law Mrs. Karia. She had a son named Ravi. The old farmer Joe Laski, the veterinarian Daphne Peacock, the always on the go business man Wilton Cashmore and his daughter Fiona, the owner of the mobile bistro Sharon and her lazy boyfriend Spanner Wilkins who works for Wilton Cashmore alongside Joshua Jones.