Not Available

The Open University and the BBC are taking viewers on a journey from the centre of the Earth to some of the world’s top holiday hot-spots to uncover how the rocks underfoot have influenced the history and the make-up of the Mediterranean. Journeys from the Centre of the Earth is a six-part Open University and BBC co-production. The programme follows Scottish geologist Dr Iain Stewart as he takes viewers on a “rock n roll” tour of the Mediterranean, explaining how geology is behind everything from the rise and fall of civilisations to religion, architecture and food. Iain says “After they see the programme I’m hoping people will look at their favourite holiday spots in a new light, and that they will fully appreciate that the rocks that they had once thought of as unassuming are in fact pivotal to the present look and feel of their sought-out surroundings." Iain’s tour will take viewers across the Mediterranean region to take in Jordan, Turkey, Greece and Spain, as he reveals untold stories of favourite holiday destinations and shows how rocks have played a key part in almost every aspect of human existence.