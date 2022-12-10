Journey in Classic Era

Not Available

The series takes place 100 years after the Earth’s population and environments were in near complete destruction by what is known as the ‘First Annihilation’. In this present world, the only resources that can be found are through the mythology and secrets of the Masters of Classical Music from centuries ago and have been useful in salvaging the world to a more stable state. The story will follow a large ensemble of characters of vastly different backgrounds. From orphaned children, to young soldiers, and religious extremists, these multiple weaving stories all take center stage to present a story of youth and adventure.