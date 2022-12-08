Journey Into Wine...

Not Available

Our intrepid wine expert Isabelle Legeron returns to journey through Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria in a quest to discover what makes this re-emerging region one that wine lovers should keep a close eye on. In Hungary, the inventors of the wine spritzer, Isabelle finds winemakers returning to long forgotten grape varieties and investigates 'the king of wines and the wine of Kings', Tokaj. In Romania Isabelle traces back the wine heritage to Roman times and looks at how the country is bringing its wine-making right up to date. Ending her journey in Bulgaria, Isabelle tastes her way round the same local varietals that graced the tables of Homer and Churchill alike. She also manages to unearth a fellow compatriot who was so impressed with the wine they set up shop there. If you're looking for a new wine experience just follow Isabelle's nose.