Not Available

National Geographic presents the first accurate non-stop voyage from Earth to the edge of the universe using a single, unbroken shot through the use of spectacular CGI technology. Building on images taken from the Hubble Telescope, Journey to the Edge of the Universe explores the science and history behind the distant celestial bodies in the solar system. This spectacular, epic voyage across the cosmos, takes us from the Earth, past the Moon and our neighboring planets, out of our solar system, to the nearest stars, nebulae and galaxies and beyond - right to the edge of the universe itself.