If Marco Polo were alive today, where would he go? It takes courage to travel to the harshest places on Earth and come back with pictures so good they’re printed in 25 countries around the world. It takes vision to turn a passion for travel into a brilliant travel/adventure TV show, and that’s what David Adams has done with Journeys to the Ends of the Earth. David Adams has always been a man of action. A keen surfer he was also a ski instructor. As an adventure traveler his attitude has often been: “If there’s a established tourist trail – don’t take it!” Needless to say, his first documentary (on ski-adventure) was shot in Finland, Manchuria, Georgia and Kashmir! Neither has David been too concerned about personal safety; his film on mine-clearance in Afghanistan was entitled Ten Million Mines. And so it is with Journeys to the Ends of the Earth. Over two years of production David has led his team into the scorching sands of the Sahara, the ice wastes of Siberia and the swirling mists of the Andes. When first commissioned by the Discovery Network, this 13-part adventure travel series was the most expensive TV documentary series ever to have been produced in Australia. Journeys to the Ends of the Earth is driven by the motto: “If Marco Polo were alive today, where would he go?” If he were alive and needed advice, he’d probably go straight to David Adams!