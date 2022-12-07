Joy Of Mathematics

Not Available

Humans have been having fun and games with mathematics for thousands of years. Along the way, they've discovered the amazing utility of this field—in science, engineering, finance, games of chance, and many other aspects of life. Join Professor Arthur T. Benjamin as he celebrates the sheer joy of math in this course of 24 half-hour lectures. Nationally renowned for feats of mental calculation performed before audiences at schools, theaters, museums, conferences, and other venues, he shows you that there are simple tricks that allow anyone to look like a math magician. Professor Benjamin has another goal in this course: Throughout these lectures, he shows how everything in mathematics is connected—how the beautiful and often imposing edifice that has given us algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, probability, and so much else is based on nothing more than fooling around with numbers.