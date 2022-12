Not Available

Judd For the Defense. Clinton Judd was a high-priced, high powered criminal attorney modeled along the lines of such real-life legal superstars as F. Lee Bailey and Percy Foreman. Based in Houston, Texas, he traveled all over the U.S. defending wealthy tycoons. Carl Betz won an Emmy and Golden Globe in 1968 for outstanding dramatic actor in this role. Even with this accolade, the show lasted only one more season, ending in 1969.