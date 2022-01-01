Not Available

Judge Faith is a nationally syndicated, arbitration based court show, debuting September 22nd, 2014. Faith Jenkins' legal accomplishments began immediately as she graduated first in her law class from the prestigious Southern University. She quickly became a tough New York City prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's office, and is currently a practicing attorney. She is also a preeminent legal analyst for the cable news channel MSNBC. Faith won the Miss Louisiana title in 2000, and finished as the first runner up in the Miss America pageant in 2001. With her diverse background, Faith is dedicated to uncovering the truth and providing fair and honest rulings in her courtroom. Judge Faith deals with contemporary cases, and is the first televised court show on record to have both a female judge and a female bailiff.