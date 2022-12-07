Judge John Deed

Not Available

In this BBC drama series, Mr Justice Deed (played by Martin Shaw) is an unusual English High Court judge. An idealistic lawyer from a working-class background, Deed has got near to the top of his profession by his intellect, his charm, and an obsessive belief in justice. Judge Deed wants to uphold the law (and his own independence) at all costs, and this leaves him at odds with a series of British government stooges who try to influence his decisions.Outside court, Deed is a womanizer who has an up-and-down relationship with fellow barrister Jo Mills (played by Jenny Seagrove), and his glamorous ex-wife Georgina Channing (another barrister, played by Caroline Langrishe) is somehow never quite out of his life. He and Georgina have a daughter called Charlie (Louisa Clein), at first a law student, later a young barrister, whose escapades have a way of getting Deed into hot water. Row Colemore (Christopher Cazenove) is a senior Metropolitan Police officer and one of Deed's oldest friends.