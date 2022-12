Not Available

Beast-Fist is a form of martial arts where the powers of a beast can be acquired by sensing the beast in their hearts. There are two relative schools of the Beast-Fist. One, the Beast-Fist of justice, Geki Juken Beast Arts. And one, the evil Beast-Fist of Rin Juken Akugata. The two schools of warriors learn and change in order to increase in power every day, as they are destined to clash.