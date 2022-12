Not Available

Welcome to the Julia guide at TV Tome. The show was about Julia Baker(Diahann Carroll)a young African-American woman working as a nurse. She is also a widow (Her husband died in Vietnam) trying to raise a young son (Marc Copage) alone. Others of the cast include Dr. Morton Chegley (Lloyd Nolan) & Mr. & Mrs. Waggedorn (Betty Beaird & Michael Link) It was one of the best shows in the late 60s, early 70s and is a classic