Julia Jekyll and Harriet Hyde was a British children's television series which aired on BBC One in the UK for 53 episodes between 1995 and 1998. The programme was a comedy with its premise being loosely based on Robert Louis Stevenson's Gothic novella, Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. The title character was a schoolgirl who, after being poisoned in a science lesson, transforms occasionally and beyond her control, into a large furry monster. Teachers at the Rocket Academy were Memphis Rocket (Simon Green) and Lester Blister (Robert Portal). Notably, the programme starred a young Olivia Hallinan in the title role. [edit]