Julkalendern is an annual Swedish Christmas calendar television series broadcast by Sweden's national television broadcasting company Sveriges Television (Sweden's Television), since 1960 and has developed into a living part of contemporary Swedish yuletide tradition. Every series consists of 24 episodes, broadcast daily 1–24 December (except Julkalendern 1977, Fem myror är fler än fyra elefanter, which was broadcast from 27 November). The theme for most, if not all, series have some connection to Christmas.