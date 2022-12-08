Jump! (2012)

Not Available

Xiao Chunli (Jeanette Aw) is a passionate teacher in a neighborhood secondary school with rock bottom performance, both in academic results and co-curricular activities. Yan Tianfa is the KPI-driven principal newly posted to restructure and revitalize the under-performing Blue Sky Secondary. Chunli has to prove the gymnast team under her charge is worth keeping. Together with Speed, an unconventional relief teacher and five plucky students, they embark on a quest to win the first medal for the team in a national Double-Dutch competition.