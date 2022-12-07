Jump! (2015)

Not Available

Lifetime’s all-new docu-series Jump!, chronicles the journey of one of the hottest jump rope teams in the country, Floyd-Little Double Dutch (FLDD), as they compete to defend their championship titles. Known as the face of Double Dutch, the team performed at the White House Easter celebration and opened up the 2014 BET Awards with Pharrell and Missy Elliot. Premiering Friday, April 10, at 10pm ET/PT, Jump! provides an inside look at the international competitive event filled with tricks, turns, tears and triumphs, and examines what it really takes to make it as the fiercest team in the country.