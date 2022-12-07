Not Available

You've seen parkour and freerunning in movies like Casino Royale, and in videogames like Mirror's Edge and Assassin's Creed, but you've never seen it like this. G4's all-new series Jump City: Seattle pits four teams composed of the best of the best in parkour and freerunning against each other in an 8-week competition to find the champion. Each week will feature dazzling feats of man vs. gravity in the streets of Seattle and heart-pounding urban danger. Jump City: Seattle also features a few old friends, including Levi "Sky Native" Meeuwenberg, and Brian "NoSole" Orosco, who you remember from American Ninja Warrior.