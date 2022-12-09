Not Available

Jun Kano's (Natsuna Watanabe) family runs the small hotel "Southern Island" in Miyakozima, which is an island. The family has run the hotel for three generations. Jun has two brothers and her parents Zenko (Tetsuya Takeda) and Harumi (Aiko Morishita). Her father Zenko is from Osaka and her mother is a native of Miyakozima. Since Jun was a child, she has admired the family's hotel and thought of it as a "magic nation to change customers into smiling faces". She asked her father if she could work at the hotel, but her father refused. Now, Jun tries hard to get a job and finally lands a job in Osaka, where she lived when she was a child. In Osaka, she meets Itoshi Machida (Shunsuke Kazama), who is a strange man. Itoshi's parents are well-known lawyers. Itoshi used to be a top student at a prestigious school, but he left his family and works part-time jobs. Jun and Itoshi become attracted to each other. Finally, after overcoming various obstacles, they get married. For the married couple, their are many more difficult problems awaiting for them.