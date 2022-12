Not Available

Actor Jung Hae In becomes the producer of a documentary. He is hosting his version of the documentary Backpack Travels and chooses his first destination New York, the city where every traveler dreams about. It is a documentary about walking as he travels around the city. He will be joined by his fellow actors Eun Jong Gun and Lim Hyun Soo, and they will show their unexpected chemistry. How will their walk-documentary turnout?