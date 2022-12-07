Not Available

Jungle Beat is a fun, family friendly series of CGI animated, self-contained, dialogue-free, 5 minute episodes focusing on different animals and the bizarre situations they encounter in nature. From the Firefly who’s afraid of the dark, to the giraffe with a stiff neck, this wholesome series aims to entertain and delight young children, and their families! Remember when kids were kids and playing meant grass burns, bare feet and muddy faces? That is the world Jungle Beat exists in. It is innocent, positive and uplifting. It makes the world feel like a better place. It encourages community, acceptance and celebrates the individual.