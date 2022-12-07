Jungle De Ikou

Not Available

Over 2000 years ago the ancient god of destruction Ongo was sealed away. Now two thousand years later, he will be freed due to the hapless actions of a Japanese archaeologist. Fortunately for the world, the archaeologist has also given his daughter Natsumi a necklace that will allow her to call upon the powers of the ancient flowers spirits to help protect Tokyo from Ongo. Though that doesn't seem like it may even be necessary as the "God of Destruction" seems to only be two feet tall and more annoying than dangerous.