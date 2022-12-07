Jungle King Taa-chan

Not Available

Ta-chan is the king of jungle. He was abandoned in savanna, and has been raised by a chimpanzee, Etekichi. He has a dearest wife, Jane who used to be a top model in New York, but now she looks…Anyway, to protect animals from poachers, Ta-chan is fighting against them with his disciple, Pedro, and a master of Chinese martial arts, Ryo. This anime is based on the manga with the same title; it begins as a comical parody of Tarzan. The first several episodes are comedies, but the rest of the series consists of (rather) serious episodes. Source: AnimeNfo