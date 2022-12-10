Not Available

Jungle Run is a British children's television series which aired on CITV as part of the ITV network from 1999 to 2006. It was a game show similar to Fort Boyard and The Crystal Maze. The last two series were filmed back to back in 2006 and were aired on CITV over the following two years. They are still being repeated on the channel today. Since it began in 1999, the show has had three presenters, referred to as "Jungle Guide": Dominic Wood from 1999 to 2000, Chris Jarvis from 2002 to 2003 and Michael Underwood from 2003 to 2006.