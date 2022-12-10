Not Available

Small cooks display extra-large talent on Junior Chef Showdown, a new culinary competition series that showcases the abilities of extraordinary young chefs between the ages of 9 and 13. Each week they face a Skills Test and a Cooking Challenge that determine who leaves the kitchen and who survives to cook another day. Tackling everything from fresh pasta to hand-whipped meringue to perfect medium rare steak, the junior chefs wow with their technique and creativity, as well as their boundless enthusiasm and support for one another. Celebrity chefs Lynn Crawford, Anna Olson and Jordan Andino judge and mentor the participants, taking on the difficult task of honing the original 14 down to just three. The finalists go head to head for the Junior Chef Showdown title which comes with a cash prize of $25,000 and a family vacation courtesy of Air Transat.