Junior Doctors: Your Life in Their Hands

Following five hard years of study, seven ordinary twenty somethings are about to embark on one extraordinary career. Laying both their professional and private lives bare, the series sees how the junior doctors cope with juggling their new found responsibilities and being a young adult. The junior doctors will live together across three emotionally charged months, while working in roles that take us to the heart of some of the hospital's busiest departments; A&E, gastro, paediatrics and plastic surgery. Expect frustration, tears, laughter and elation as the reality of life for the young doctors starts to unfold in their journey from first day nerves to accomplished professional.