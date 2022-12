Not Available

Junior Masterchef Italia is a culinary competition for talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 who love to cook. The series will give budding cooks the exciting opportunity to showcase their talent, culinary smarts and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges and cook-offs. Bruno Barbieri, Lidia Bastianich and Alessandro Borghese will coach and encourage the promising hopefuls to cook like pros and teach them the tricks of the trade along the way.