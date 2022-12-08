Not Available

Tar loves Gemma, but Gemma doesn't want to be tied down--not to anyone or anything. Gemma wants to fly. But no one can fly forever. One day, somehow, finally, you have to come down. After the pair runaway, In Bristol they are offered shelter in a squat. They meet two heroin addicts and are themselves soon hooked, while Gemma is forced into prostitution to pay for the drug. The two decide to kick their heroin habit, but it doesn't work out as expected. They are soon just trying to hold on to their lives and grasp something real.