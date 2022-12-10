Junk Land The Animation

Not Available

This OVA consist of three short stories about otakus. • Ebikawa and Tanaka are both otakus. After filling up their bags in Akihabara, Tanaka drags Ebikawa with her to the ero-shop. Ebikawa confesses that he prefers bondage over lingerie’s, well that is until she shows him her rather sexy underwear... • Tanaka and Ebikawa have bought new sex toys, and to spice things it up some more decides to try them out at school. • To celebrate the end of the finals, the members of the manga study club have decided to have a karaoke party. Arihara is the only female member and is the quiet type with low self-esteem. But she has decided to change. With the help of some alcohol, she turns things around