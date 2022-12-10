Junkyard Empire

Not Available

It's all about turning piles of rusting junk into a money making machine. To make this happen, Andy Cohen has to be a scrappy, ambitious leader who balances his own pie-in-the-sky drive with his father's down-to-earth perspective. For the day-to-day work, he's backed up by a group of talented, but not exactly mainstream, characters. And to succeed as a team, they all have to find the proverbial diamonds in the rough, chase down deals, and add value to what others throw away--it's not work, it's the hustle.