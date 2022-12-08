Not Available

In JUNKYARD EMPIRE the hunt is on for big, washed up metal–cars, motorcycles, boats, homes, campers and heavy equipment–from police impounds, private auctions, dealers, random driveways or old lots. What might look like a rusted out beater to most people is pure gold in the seasoned eyes of Andy and Bobby as they hunt valuable parts, scrap metal or a potential high-end fabrication for their clientele. Once back at the junkyard its pure hustle-and-bustle chaos as cars are lifted, stacked, torched, stripped and scrapped. At the custom car shop the once ruined cars are brought back to life one panel and plug at a time transforming the trash into treasure for high dollar customers.