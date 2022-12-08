Not Available

In Jurassic CSI, dino detective Dr. Phil Manning launches a full-scale investigation to unearth how dinosaurs really looked and lived. Jurassic CSI goes into the minds, under the skin and inside the bones of the biggest, most impressive beasts ever to walk the planet. Dr. Manning doesn’t stick to convention – or even his own discipline – on his perpetual quest to expand what we know about dinosaurs. With privileged access to some of the world’s most sophisticated technologies – from crime scene 3D mapping technology to an image machine one million times stronger than a chest X-ray – Jurassic CSI challenges long – held assumptions and poses radical questions about our understanding of dinosaurs.