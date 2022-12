Not Available

Jūsō Kikō Dancouga Nova is a Super Robot anime television series, produced by Ashi Productions and is directed by Masami Ōbari, who was also in charge of mechanical design. The series is supposedly a follow up of its predecessor, Dancouga – Super Beast Machine God but became a spiritual sequel to Gravion. The series premiered across Japan on the Japanese CS television network Animax on 15 February 2007, spanning a total of 12 episodes.