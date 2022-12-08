Not Available

Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton - the creators of hit shows Outnumbered and Drop The Dead Donkey - return to Channel 4 with Just Around The Corner, a comedy set in the future. It's the story of a suburban family, the Pilches, who live in an uncertain, unsettling and warmer world where all the banks have disappeared, along with much of Britain's coastline. The Pilch family encounter all the familiar dilemmas that have shaped family life through the ages, only this time those struggles are played out against the backdrop of a dystopian, dog-eat-dog future.