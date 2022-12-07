Just Cause

Alexandra DeMonaco was a good citizen and a devoted mom . . . until the day she was arrested. How could she know her no-good husband was running a medical insurance scam? Even so, he walked away with $5 million and their daughter . . . and Alexandra went to prison for five years. But she didn't waste a minute on self-pity and despair. Instead, Alexandra studied law and earned her degree. Now, she's out on parole, back in San Francisco, fighting to clear her name and - most of all - searching for her missing daughter, Mia. And when Alexandra lands a job at a law firm, it isn't long before things get interesting. As a paralegal for dashing mover-and-shaker Attorney Hamilton Whitney, Alexandra proves she has a remarkable gift for getting at the truth and bringing the bad guys to justice. This is a series filled with suspense, heart, absorbing mystery, true grit, and good humor. Alexandra's determination to fight and win justice will make television audiences want to stand up and cheer.
View Full Cast >