Just for Laughs: Gags is a Canadian silent comedy/hidden camera reality television show that is under the Just for Laughs brand. In 2000, JFL Gags began airing on French Canadian network Canal D. In the following years, the show was picked up by TVA, CBC and The Comedy Network in Canada, BBC1 in the UK, TF1 in France, and ABC and Telemundo in the United States. This series' format is a hidden camera comedy show, playing silly pranks on unsuspecting subjects while hidden cameras capture peoples' responses. The show plays music in the background, but does not contain any sound or dialogue other than brief sound effects and laughter. Although some shorts have included brief dialogue. It is mostly filmed in Montreal and rural Quebec, although some segments have been filmed in Mexico. British and Asian versions have been produced in the UK and Singapore respectively. In 2011, the show spawned a spinoff titled, Just Kidding which consists exclusively of kids playing pranks on adults. With its silent format and no translation required, Just for Laughs Gags has been purchased for use in over 100 countries throughout the world, as well as in airports and by airlines. Reactions to the gags range from "inane" to cross-culturally funny. The same distributors also distribute Surprise Sur Prise, a similar show.