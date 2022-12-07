Not Available

Just Legal is a fast-paced procedural drama with humor starring Jay Baruchel and Don Johnson as lawyers who save their clients, and in the process, save themselves. David Skip Ross, 19, a brilliant legal prodigy, dreams of becoming a great trial lawyer. When he can't land a job at a prestigious L.A. firm because he's too young, Skip ends up working for Grant Cooper. Once a great lawyer, now burnt-out by the realities of life, Cooper is barely scraping by in his beachfront law office. Together, Skip and Cooper become defenders of the accused and crusaders for the unjustly wronged. Their cases vary from stories ripped from today's headlines to clever mysteries with procedural twists. Skip's middle-class parents, Deborah and Lenny Ross, and his under-achieving younger brother Tom, are all extremely