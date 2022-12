Not Available

Welcome to the Just Our Luck guide at TV Tome.There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details. <P> A hip, fun-loving genie named Shabu is discovered in his bottle by a mild-mannered weathercaster at a TV station. The problem is that Shabu now finds himself forced to live in modest surroundings compared to the royal palaces to which he was accustomed.