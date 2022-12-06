Not Available

Just Shoot Me

  • Comedy

The show follows the staff at the fictional fashion magazine Blush. The show originally centered on Maya Gallo, played by Laura San Giacomo, a feminist writer, who reluctantly takes a job at the glamour magazine, owned by her father, the Donald Trump-like Jack Gallo played by George Segal (who in the story has a rivalry with Donald Trump). The cast includes womanizing (and usually over-sensitive) photographer Elliot DiMauro (Enrico Colantoni), and the heavy drinking and sexually promiscuous ex-model Nina Van Horn (Wendie Malick).

Cast

George SegalJack Gallo
Wendie MalickNina Van Horn
David SpadeDennis Finch
Laura San GiacomoMaya Gallo
Enrico ColantoniElliot DiMauro
Chris Hogan

