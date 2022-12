Not Available

Following a sudden and unexpected break-up with their respective spouses, Mathieu invites Joëlle, his best friend since always, to live the time of a few months, an unforgettable road trip. What initially promises to be an initiation journey, quickly slips, when the duo meets Robin, a being as charismatic as dangerous, who pushes the limits of freedom, endangering for the first time the friendship that unites Mathieu et Joëlle.