After paying her rent 6 months in advance, Liang Liang Chen (Guo Xue Fu) receives a court notification that her home will be seized. New owner Yi Chi (Aaron Yan) doesn't make it any easier when he holds her house deed hostage and practically threatens her to move out. As if things couldn't get any worse, Liang Liang's new boss steps into the office, and declares a ban on office romance. Who would’ve guessed that the new boss is none other than her newest enemy, Yi Chi? Now the distant and evil landlord is promoted to an insufferable boss who is persecuting love! It's a full on war both on and off the clock as Liang Liang is determined to change Yi Chi's ways