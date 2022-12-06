Not Available

Justice (1971)

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yorkshire Television

Margaret Lockwood, one of British cinema's greatest stars, takes on the role of a no-nonsense female barrister in this outstanding series from the makers of classic legal drama The Main Chance. Intuitive, adept and deeply conscientious, Harriet Peterson possesses a steely determination and the tenacity to fight hard for her clients. But she is not infallible and a turbulent personal life occasionally spills over into her professional life as she takes cases ranging from child custody battles to murder, medical negligence to treason.

Cast

Margaret LockwoodHarriet Peterson
Philip StoneSir John Gallaher (Seasons 1-2)
John StoneDoctor Ian Moody
John BryansBill, Clerk of Chambers (Seasons 2-3)
Anthony ValentineJames Eliot (Season 3)

