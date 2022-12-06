Justice (1971)

Not Available

Margaret Lockwood, one of British cinema's greatest stars, takes on the role of a no-nonsense female barrister in this outstanding series from the makers of classic legal drama The Main Chance. Intuitive, adept and deeply conscientious, Harriet Peterson possesses a steely determination and the tenacity to fight hard for her clients. But she is not infallible and a turbulent personal life occasionally spills over into her professional life as she takes cases ranging from child custody battles to murder, medical negligence to treason.