Justice (2006)

Justice is about a team of lawyers from different backgrounds who work at the Los Angeles law firm of Trott, Nicholson, Tuller & Graves (TNT&G) and defend clients involved in controversial and newsworthy cases. While criminal defense is most common, other cases may strike the interest of the firm such as wrongful death and other civil cases. As the title implies, the viewer discovers whether or not "justice" has been served following the verdict, when what really transpired is revealed to the audience.