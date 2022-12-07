Justice Bao (2008)

Not Available

Justice Bao is back! The embodiment of justice and wisdom, black-faced magistrate and folk hero Bao Qing Tian has long been a popular figure for adaptation, The 1993 Taiwan television serial starring the unbeatable team of Jin Chao Chun, Kenny Ho, and Fan Hung Hsuan. The classic series was a huge hit in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, and effectively started a new trend of period investigative dramas. Fifteen years and many adaptations later, the original Kaifeng trio returns for the 2008 installment of Bao Qing Tian. Jin Chao Chun reprises his signature role as Justice Bao, while Kenny Ho and Fan Hung Hsuan return as heroic constable Zhan Zhao and advisor Gongsun Ce, respectively. The serial consists of five stories that see Justice Bao and company investigating mysteries, cracking cases, and dealing poetic justice in the courtroom.