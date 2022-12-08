Justin Time

Not Available

Looking for adventure? Then come along as Justin and his imaginary pals Olive and Squidgy star in the biggest stories of all time! Justins everyday pre-school challenge sets the stage for adventure as they ride rockets into space, discover new worlds with the Vikings, and chase Cleopatras cat through the pyramids of Egypt! Squidgy, his faithful clay friend, is always there to help and Olive is always a friendly face in every new place. Inspiring stories show that friendship, adventure and fun are timeless! Watch Justin, his friend Olive and his kooky clay pal Squidgy as they set off on imaginary adventures in time, told from every corner of the world!