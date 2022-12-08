Juumanppun no Hitotsu no Guuzen

Not Available

Freelance investigative reporter Yamauchi Shohei, who has been conducting interviews in the plains of Mongolia, receives an unexpected piece of distressing news from Tsukamoto Satoshi, the fiance of his only daughter, Akiko. Yamauchi brought Akiko up on his own after his wife passed away. Now, Akiko is dead too; involved in a chain collision on the Tomei Expressway while travelling from Yokohama to Numazu to pay a visit to an aunt in hospital. To make matters worse, Yamauchi had been travelling out for interviews and received word of the accident more than one month after the fact …